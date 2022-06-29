Shooting for a Century: The India-Pakistan Conundrum by Stephen P. Cohen

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 62
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
In “Shooting for a Century: The India-Pakistan Conundrum,” Stephen P. Cohen analyzes the future of India-Pakistan relations. Cohen argues that even after the two rival South Asian states surpass a century since their independence, the ties between them are unlikely to normalize.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/shooting-for-a-century-the-india-pakistan-conundrum/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/shooting-for-a-century-the-india-pakistan-conundrum/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/