What's new

Shooting at Negev Summit in Israel, reports of up to 5 killed

Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
23,600
-10
21,537
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Five individuals have been injured in a shooting incident in Hadera, Israel Police said. Two of them are police officers.

The shooters were shot dead by security forces who were incidentally near the scene of the attack.

The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, and large numbers of police and emergency services are on site.

Three of the injured were evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The attack comes as Israel is hosting a major summit in the Negev with the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
..
..
www.jpost.com

Two Israelis killed in shooting attack in Hadera, attackers shot dead

Six injured, two of them police officers • Shooters killed by security forces at the scene
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
...
...

Hamas and PIJ condemned the Summit and warned against it. The gunmen are likely Bedioun's.
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
23,600
-10
21,537
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Dariush the Great said:
These sporadic attacks will not help Hamas or the Palestinian cause in general. Israel will go nuts again and kill more Palestinians in response.

Attack must be overwhelming.
Click to expand...
The ones who carried out the operation targeted Israeli soldiers. And they are Israeli citizens, living within Israel. No affiliation to Hamas or any Palestinian faction. Israel kills Palestinians in West Bank without just cause regularly. If Israel harms any Palestinians than Palestinian factions will come to their defense. The Israeli gov't is not helping Israeli cause in any way by igniting ethnic/sectarian tensions.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,625
-20
25,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi said:
Um Al-Fahm are arab israelis and yes there are plenty of Shia palestinians who are iranian operatives..

The overall summit was to create a military alliance hence the need for the saboteurs but all that will make it stronger which is a miscalculation and strengthen the resolve.

Hopefully a military alliance to topple the regime in Iran will emerge from the summit
Click to expand...

A military alliance with the Jews and the U.S

What lapdogs Arabs have become
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
23,600
-10
21,537
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Picture from ongoing meeting at Summit, history will curse them:
GOqBdd64
 
Last edited:
A

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
80
0
33
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Saudi Arabia
I apologize and I will delete my posts if you agree to do the same with yours.. We make a peace agreement..

I have deleted all my posts and taken them back to cater to you hopefully you will do the same and stay on course for this thread

@Falcon29
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
Turkey, Iran agree to up ties as Erdoğan, Raisi meet at ECO summit
2
Replies
24
Views
848
MMM-E
MMM-E
HAIDER
Gulf Arabs slam Palestinian terror groups for ‘supporting’ Houthi attacks
Replies
4
Views
635
Cryptic_Mafia
C
Zarvan
5 BSF jawans killed and 10 injured after colleague opened fire in mess
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Muhammed45
Israel PM expresses ‘sorrow’ to Saudi Arabia over Yemen Houthi attacks
2 3
Replies
36
Views
717
unrequitted_love_suzy
unrequitted_love_suzy
Norwegian
Two IDF commando officers killed in friendly fire incident at West Bank base
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
152
Views
4K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom