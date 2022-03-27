Shooting at Negev Summit in Israel, reports of up to 5 killed

Five individuals have been injured in a shooting incident in Hadera, Israel Police said. Two of them are police officers.
The shooters were shot dead by security forces who were incidentally near the scene of the attack.
The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, and large numbers of police and emergency services are on site.
Three of the injured were evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.
The attack comes as Israel is hosting a major summit in the Negev with the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
Hamas and PIJ condemned the Summit and warned against it. The gunmen are likely Bedioun's.
Hamas and PIJ condemned the Summit and warned against it. The gunmen are likely Bedioun's.