‘Shoot all you see’, Myanmar soldiers confess roles in massacre of Rohingya Muslims

Two soldiers who have deserted from Myanmar’s army have claimed in a newly released video that their commanding officers issued deadly orders for them to “shoot all that you see and that you hear” in villages where minority Rohingya Muslims lived in the Buddhist-majority country. The confession videos filmed in July 2020 were released by human rights group Fortify Rights on September 8. Over 700,000 of the stateless Muslim people are believed to have fled from Rakhine state in northwestern Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh.