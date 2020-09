Shohada-e-Kohat - February 20, 2003

I like that Mushaf flew SOLO on F-16s during March 23rd...don't know why but recent CAS's have been flying GIBS and not sure why that is the case...all CAS should be F-16 pilots. Kaleem Saadat flew GIBS and so did Rao Qamar and the current CAS.



Yes - RIP all of you.



I knew two of these individuals during the 80s when my father was an Air Commodore and I was a teenager.



I met ACM Mushaf when he was a group captain in 1983/84 when he was the PSO to ACM Shamim. Shamim used to golf with my dad and Mushaf used to show up once in a while although he did not golf well...he started taking lessons though..but I remember him being a very quiet yet a gentlemen (PSOs tend to be quiet in front of ACMs)



During the same period, AVM Saleem Nawaz (then Sqn Ldr) was the ADC to Shamim and he used to golf everyday with my dad and Shamim...very pleasant person. While he did not golf initially, he learnt very quickly. I remember I went to Peshawar with Sqn Ldr Saleem to participate in a single club tournament and Saleem won the trophy that day...that was quite a achievement. I really enjoyed my time with him. He is the son of another very senior air force officer, AVM Rab Nawaz