Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Shoe Polish Karne Wala Pakistani Hindu Bacha Ajay Kumar - Ek Viral Song Ne Jiski Life Badal Di
Thread starter
HAIDER
Start date
Today at 7:59 PM
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,570
11
26,022
Country
Location
Today at 7:59 PM
#1
peagle
FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,590
8
3,745
Country
Location
47 minutes ago
#2
HAIDER said:
Click to expand...
I saw this on Youtube, confident little kid, makes you smile, bless him.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Saudi Arabia shows interest to produce South Korean BiHo II 8x8 air defense system
Latest: MMM-E
A moment ago
Middle East & Africa
Kazakhstan becomes toxic graveyard for US diplomacy
Latest: Nan Yang
A moment ago
World Affairs
Pak passport fourth-worst in global ranking
Latest: Menace2Society
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: The Eagle
1 minute ago
JF-17 Thunder
C
US Embassy's Anti-Rocket System C-RAM activated in Baghdad
Latest: camelguy
5 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: The Eagle
1 minute ago
JF-17 Thunder
1 high profile terrorist killed & 2 arrested in North Waziristan in an IBO - PTV News
Latest: Riz
6 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
PAF J10CP - will perform flypast on 23rd March , 2022 l Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed
Latest: HAIDER
38 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan - National Security Policy
Latest: ghazi52
48 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: Raider 21
52 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pak passport fourth-worst in global ranking
Latest: Menace2Society
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
A failed Islamist military coup in Pakistan
Latest: Talwar e Pakistan
9 minutes ago
Pakistan History
P
PTI Gov injected $5.8 billion to keep the Rupee artificially strong
Latest: Patriot forever
27 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
K
Military Simulation - The Indo-Pak conflict - A hyperbole
Latest: Khan vilatey
28 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
K
THE size of Pakistan’s informal economy is estimated to be as much as 56 per cent of the country’s GDP (as of 2019).
Latest: K_Bin_W
58 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
A VIEW TO A KILL . China shows off high-tech Z-10 attack chopper helmets that can aim deadly machine guns using pilot’s EYESIGHT in chilling vid
Latest: beijingwalker
20 minutes ago
Equipment & Gear
K
Pyongyang's latest missile test led to grounded flights along US west coast
Latest: K_Bin_W
38 minutes ago
Military Forum
China developed electricity powered robotic "yak" to move ammunitions and supplies for PLA foot soldiers
Latest: xuxu1457
Today at 6:18 PM
Equipment & Gear
K
North Korea's latest missile reached Mach 10: Seoul
Latest: K_Bin_W
Today at 5:33 PM
Military Forum
Russian submarine hits UK warship’s sonar during chase in North Atlantic
Latest: mhosein
Today at 2:48 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
'If war is thrown at India, we will come out victorious': Army Chief General Naravane
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
5 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Chengdu J-20 5th Generation Aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: Deino
6 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Philippenes formally accepts proposal to buy Brahmos Anti-Ship missile system from India
Latest: Trango Towers
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Indian Republic Day Parade 2022
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
T
Iranian Space program
Latest: TheImmortal
13 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom