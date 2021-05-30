Shocking Video Shows Covid Patient's Body Being Thrown In River In UP A shocking video of a body of Covid patient being thrown in a river has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of bodies being dumped in the Ganga made headlines around the world a couple of weeks ago.

The centre has ordered several northern states to ensure that dead bodies are not disposed of in rivers. In a letter, the centre had also asked states to increase patrol along riverbanks to stop the practice, which appears to be proliferating due to poverty and lack of awareness.