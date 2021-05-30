Balrampur:
A shocking video of a body of Covid patient being thrown in a river has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of bodies buried in shallow graves by the Ganga and some dumped in the river made headlines around the world a couple of weeks ago. The centre has ordered several northern states to ensure that dead bodies are not disposed of in rivers. In a letter, the centre had also asked states to increase patrol along riverbanks to stop the practice, which appears to be proliferating due to poverty and lack of awareness.
A shocking video of a body of Covid patient being thrown in a river has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of bodies buried in shallow graves by the Ganga and some dumped in the river made headlines around the world a couple of weeks ago. The centre has ordered several northern states to ensure that dead bodies are not disposed of in rivers. In a letter, the centre had also asked states to increase patrol along riverbanks to stop the practice, which appears to be proliferating due to poverty and lack of awareness.
Shocking Video Shows Covid Patient's Body Being Thrown In River In UP
A shocking video of a body of Covid patient being thrown in a river has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of bodies being dumped in the Ganga made headlines around the world a couple of weeks ago.
www.ndtv.com