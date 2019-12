SHOCKING VIDEO: See how China interrogates citizens for posting a joke on social media

Nothing wrong. This kind of useless trash who dont work and drank only. Need to be taught a lesson. Please dont use so called western standard and western human right to lecture Chinese. The world do not revolve around Western only.



Brilliant work from CPC. People need to understand between slandering and real freedom of speech. You can speak up whatever in your mind unless its truth or you can back with real evidence. Slandering causes alot of disruption to society and mental damage to individual. Its a very vicious act that need to be curb.



I tell you what, more and more terrorize attack and more unsocial uprising will happen in western countries becos of the so called left wing and LGBT right. The western civilization is facing a collapse soon. China will survived becos of the right direction of the government in guiding the society.

Click to expand...