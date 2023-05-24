Shocking video of Khadija Shah below - In Chains* and face covered like a terrorist.

The British Indian Army has kidnapped over 500 Pakistani women.



Haider Mehdi said that he's getting reports that women are being sexually abused. Many PTI people who're being pressurized to leave the party have reported that they were threatened that if they don't do what they're told their wives, daughters or other women of the family will be raped.



If the men of Pakistan don't stand up for the honour of their women then may God destroy them like he destroyed the people of Israel at the hands of Nebuchadnezzar and the Romans. May they wonder the earth stateless for the next 2000 years.