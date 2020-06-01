Shocking Video of Delhi Violence !

What's new

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
In Shocking Video, Delhi Cops Forced To Jump Off Wall To Escape Farmers At Red Fort
The video shows security forces being thrashed with sticks, and being backed up against the edge of the rampart, which they jump off in an attempt to escape

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354088807424028673


New Delhi:
Delhi witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence on Tuesday - on the nation's 72nd Republic Day - as groups of farmers protesting the centre's agriculture laws clashed with police and security forces during what was supposed to be a peaceful tractor rally around the city's borders.

In one video, shared online by news agency ANI, around a dozen police and paramilitary personnel can be seen forced to scramble and jump over a 15-foot wall at the Red Fort complex to escape a mob of lathi-wielding attackers.

The video shows police thrashed with lathis and sticks, and backed against the edge of a rampart.

As the attackers rush in, some of them are forced to throw themselves over the metal railing to drop at least 15 feet to the grassy knoll below. Others cling on and try to fight back.

As the video plays out, two tractors then appear; one is driven right up against the railing, which seems to break and cause a policeman holding on to it to fall to the ground below.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Feel sad for the farmers. Some chunk separated and created the fiasco. It should have been a simple protest so that Modi could take back his imposed farmers laws. This thing has sabotaged 150 death and 2 months protest of people living in open condition.
 
Ballal

Ballal

Dec 8, 2017
That's dangerous, you can blame the protestors in the video but only so much. Real fault is with the police backing themselves up against the drop. They should maintained a route of retreat especially if they are in lower numbers
 
K

KurtisBrian

Aug 24, 2020
Hindus are being reeducated from that non violence stuff to believe in the fascist war monger police state way of thinking. Eventually people will call for a powerful violent police force and aggressive military. Minorities and neighbors will suffer. Obi Wan Kenobi..."The force can have a strong influence on the weak minded."
Too crowded, too competitive, not enough women....just wait until they come for you.
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
Indus Pakistan said:
Nothing to do with Muslims. The reason they are not firing is not gave the Khalistan Movement a steriod injection. They know what happened in 1980s/90s.
Click to expand...
I think that's the point @xeuss is trying to make,
if it is Muslims, no considerations are made, naked violence is the only action.

With Sikhs, you have given a reason, if its Hindu groups there will be other excuses, North-east India more excuses like afraid of separatism, Tamils they don't wish to awaken a Tamil rebellion like in Sri Lanka, caste groups other excuses. That was his point.

Any sensible government would be afraid of awakening 200 million people into a potential rebellion, but that consideration is not afforded to the Muslims. Beat them, kill them, that's the only answer.

Although personally, I am at a loss as to why the Muslims of India have not awoken yet, but I've seen a change in their thinking, its slow, but it is there.


p.s.
I bloody loved watching this, I hadn't paid much attention to this so far, there always something happening in India and sometimes, its like blahhh
But nice, carry on boys, show them what a Punjabi can do.
 
