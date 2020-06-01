Shocking Video of Delhi Violence !

In Shocking Video, Delhi Cops Forced To Jump Off Wall To Escape Farmers At Red Fort

The video shows security forces being thrashed with sticks, and being backed up against the edge of the rampart, which they jump off in an attempt to escape

Delhi witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence on Tuesday - on the nation's 72nd Republic Day - as groups of farmers protesting the centre's agriculture laws clashed with police and security forces during what was supposed to be a peaceful tractor rally around the city's borders.In one video, shared online by news agency ANI, around a dozen police and paramilitary personnel can be seen forced to scramble and jump over a 15-foot wall at the Red Fort complex to escape a mob of-wielding attackers.The video shows police thrashed withand sticks, and backed against the edge of a rampart.As the attackers rush in, some of them are forced to throw themselves over the metal railing to drop at least 15 feet to the grassy knoll below. Others cling on and try to fight back.As the video plays out, two tractors then appear; one is driven right up against the railing, which seems to break and cause a policeman holding on to it to fall to the ground below.