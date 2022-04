There may or may not have been US involvement in the regime change, but I am quite surprised at the naivety and historical ignorance of a great many people in Pakistan and especially N league supporters.



Just pick up any book about the history of US involvement in world politics and the tale doesn't stop after the 1950's.



And you will never see a blatant announcement or open support by the US anywhere. It is all covert. Seemingly innocent programs, media agency collaborations, dinners, fundraisers, charity programs, relationship building, brick by brick things progress.



If people expect to get a video of Biden openly saying that yeah we did it, wake up from your dream son.