It's the only way Indian Muslims can defend themselves





India is a DISASTER





As hindutva poison and extremism spreads, Indian Muslims and minorities will need to make a stand and fight back







China is not your enemy

Pakistan is not your enemy





Your enemy is in India and 1000 years of humiliation has broken their brains,

The Hindu is your enemy, had always been your enemy

And unless you wake up and understand this enemy then you have no future or hope



Pakistan zindabad