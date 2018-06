Garbage is seen on the polluted banks of the river Yamuna near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, India, May 19.ReutersShocking photos of polluted rivers filled with rubbish in India, Philippines and Vietnam have emerged ahead of the annual World Environment Day June 5.This year’s theme is plastic pollution and India, which contains 14 of the most plastic-polluted cities in the world according to the World Health Organization, is the country in focus.Drains in the country’s capital city, New Delhi, are choked with plastic, while streets are lined with bags of trash and rivers are full of waste and pollution.In photos, you can see that sewage drain canals in the slums are clogged with plastic and residents go about their lives around it.Ram Nath, 40, makes a living from sorting recyclable trash – like plastic bottles – from waste in the Yamuna river in India.It is one of India’s most sacred rivers – but it’s also one of the most polluted.