A tourist climbing the Great Wall of China yesterday fell off a cliff in front of her companions after losing her grip.



The woman was hiking the Jiankou Great Wall, a wild section of the ancient stone fortress in Beijing, and was rescued.



Constructed between 1551 to 1555, Jiankou is considered one of the most dangerous parts of the Ming Great Wall.Shocking moment hiker falls off a cliff while climbing the 'most dangerous section' of the Great Wall of China before being rescued.

The female tourist survived after plunging down a vertical cliff by accident.

She was trying to scale a wild, undeveloped section of the Wall in Beijing.

Rescuers walked two hours to carry her down the mountains on a stretcher. The woman was saved after seven rescuers spent two hours carrying her down the mountains on a stretcher, according to Beijing Huairou Firefighting Branch.



In a social media statement, the authority said the unidentified woman fell off a near-vertical cliff near the Zhenbei Tower of the Jiankou Great Wall at around 2:30pm yesterday.



Footage taken by another tourist and released by the Huairou Firefighting Branch shows the victim plunging down the rocky cliff. face while her travel companions watch, appearing to be stunned.