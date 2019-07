'Completely unheard of'

It cannot be a coincidence that not a single female child is born in 132 villages. It seems to be yet another case of discrimination and neglect towards the girl child," he said.

'2,000 girls killed every day'





In 2015, India's then minister for women and child development said 2,000 girls are "killed every day" in the country because of the preference for sons. "Some are born and have pillows on their faces choking them," she had said.