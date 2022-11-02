SHOCKING! Food delivery man rapes stray dog in Mumbai, arrested Bestiality case in Mumbai: The food delivery man was arrested and is currently in police custody for allegedly raping a dog.

Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a food delivery man allegedly raped a 6-month-old stray puppy at Hira Panna Mall in Powai, Mumbai. It is unclear where exactly the incident occurred -- whether it was in the mall or nearby. The heinous act was recorded by another food delivery agent, a colleague of the accused, who then circulated it to spread awareness. The accused was arrested by cops after a complaint by an animal activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights Minu Seth. According to Ashish Sharma, an animal rights activist and a High Court lawyer, the accused was produced in a Bandra court on Oct 30 and then was taken into police custody.Sharma, a lawyer involved in the case, said that the accused could face life imprisonment or a maximum jail sentence of 10 years along with a fine for his offences.