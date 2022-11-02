What's new

SHOCKING! Food delivery man rapes stray dog in Mumbai, arrested

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
42,290
3
91,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a food delivery man allegedly raped a 6-month-old stray puppy at Hira Panna Mall in Powai, Mumbai. It is unclear where exactly the incident occurred -- whether it was in the mall or nearby. The heinous act was recorded by another food delivery agent, a colleague of the accused, who then circulated it to spread awareness. The accused was arrested by cops after a complaint by an animal activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights Minu Seth. According to Ashish Sharma, an animal rights activist and a High Court lawyer, the accused was produced in a Bandra court on Oct 30 and then was taken into police custody.

Sharma, a lawyer involved in the case, said that the accused could face life imprisonment or a maximum jail sentence of 10 years along with a fine for his offences.

zeenews.india.com

SHOCKING! Food delivery man rapes stray dog in Mumbai, arrested

Bestiality case in Mumbai: The food delivery man was arrested and is currently in police custody for allegedly raping a dog.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zornix
Dalit woman gang-raped by priest, aides in Rajasthan
Replies
0
Views
115
Zornix
Zornix
D
Four Indian men arrested for raping a lizard in Maharashtra...
Replies
7
Views
377
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
L
India's top college graduate arrested for rape threat against Kohli's daughter
Replies
0
Views
376
letsrock
L
D
32-year-old man uses online tutorial to make explosives, uses it to kill wife's rapist
Replies
6
Views
396
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
D
Zomato delivery agent thrashed, subjected to casteist slurs in Lucknow, 14 booked
Replies
0
Views
312
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom