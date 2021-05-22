muhammadhafeezmalik
The Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Act passed in the May 4 sitting of the assembly fixes Nov 30 as the last date for starting the sugarcane crushing season, allowing millers to pay dues to the growers by June 30, and renders the offence of delayed or non-payment of dues non-cognisable.
Interestingly, in a deviation from the parliamentary practice copies of the bill were neither distributed among the lawmakers nor the press gallery members before its introduction in the house. It was rather rushed through the house on a private members days.New bill to be introduced on Monday after PM intervenes
Shocking controversy in parliamentary history: Sugar Act 2021 draft bill changed secretly to benefit mills: minister
New bill to be introduced on Monday after PM intervenes.
www.dawn.com