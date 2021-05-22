Shocking controversy in parliamentary history: Sugar Act 2021 draft bill changed secretly to benefit mills: minister

The Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Act passed in the May 4 sitting of the assembly fixes Nov 30 as the last date for starting the sugarcane crushing season, allowing millers to pay dues to the growers by June 30, and renders the offence of delayed or non-payment of dues non-cognisable.



LAHORE: In a rare controversy in country’s parliamentary history, the Punjab government has distanced itself from an amended law governing sugar factories which was rushed through the provincially assembly over two weeks ago, alleging its contents were changed by ‘someone’ at the assembly secretariat before it was laid before the lawmakers for discussion and passage.



“It was not the draft bill presented by the government for enactment. Its contents were changed by someone at the assembly secretariat from what had been vetted and passed by the house standing committee,” says Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, pointing out the sorry state of affairs in which some vested interest secretly and illegally changed the draft bill contrary to its very purpose of protecting the interests of sugarcane growers.



“The issue will be thoroughly investigated to fix responsibility as it has created unrest among growers,” the minister said at a press conference here on Friday, promising to introduce a new law in Monday’s sitting of the assembly to undo the wrong.



The Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Act passed in the May 4 sitting of the assembly fixes Nov 30 as the last date for starting the sugarcane crushing season, allowing millers to pay dues to the growers by June 30, and renders the offence of delayed or non-payment of dues non-cognizable.

The act was contrary to an ordinance issued in October last which empowered the government to fix date for the start of the crushing season, bound millers to pay dues to growers within 15 days from the purchase of cane and that, too, through formal banking channel to check the practice of less payments or illegal deductions, besides placing other safeguards to protect growers.

