Shocking Ancient Technology Found In Bangalore Temple

, why is that idiot talking in that strange accent ? Is he one of those idiot Indian emigres to North America and Britain who go there taking along their 3000-year-old oppressive, anti-human caste system ? And when the Anglos want to ban the caste system there these emigres vehemently protest saying that the system is part of their culture so it must stay.
The fellow in the vid is just speculating that just because there are spinning pillar elements they could be a combination lock system. A similar logic was employed by other Hindutvadis some years ago when they said that "Ancient India" had two kinds of land vehicles - horse-drawn and non-horse-drawn - and they immediately said "Oh, look what could mean by those non-horse-drawn vehicles but motor cars. Oh look look, Ancient India was so advanced thousands of years ago that we had motor cars". Utter nonsense !
And the idiot in the vid just had to come to vimanas, those supposed aircraft from thousands of years ago in which Hindus crisscrossed the holy land of Bharat. So my simple question is what happened to this vimana aircraft that was found under that temple in 2015 ? Was it seized by ISRO or HAL for research on how to adopt this wonderful mode of aircraft propulsion ?
And going by the idiots commenting on the vid page it is again proof that Nehru's desire seven decades ago about desiring an India where the citizens have developed scientific temper, that desire has not been realized. Idiots and irrationals 3000 years ago and now, disregarding how many college degrees they have collected.
Maybe the gentleman in the vid speaks in his other grand presentations the ancient "Indian" spacecraft which roamed the solar system 7000 years ago. Maybe that is the type of vimana that was found in the other temple. If anybody wants to have even more fun they can read this
"research" document prepared by Professor Shivanandam M, head of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya, Kanchipuram ( Tamil Nadu state ). I quote its abstract :
Ancient Indian culture 7000 years ago knows how to create Vimanas to traverse the sky and beyond using a technology that NASA is still trying to harness today. There are many books and websites which forcefully and passionately assert that technologically advanced aircraft and spacecraft were in common use over the Indian subcontinent thousands of years ago. The sources also claim that advanced space propulsion technology being researched by NASA is in fact directly inspired by ancient flying machines. The references mentioned from Vedic texts such as Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Srimad Bhagavatham, Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Vaimanika Shastra and Samarangana Suthtradhara cites Vimanas that fly in air, water and land. They mention various propulsion including Mercury propulsion. Vaimanika Shastra provides complete manual for Design, Material selection, Manufacture, Operation, Space suits, Food, Tackling enemies, Becoming invisible etc. S.B.Talpade, Sanskrit scholar has designed and constructed an aircraft based on Vedic principles and demonstrated the first unmanned flight.
Have fun reading. And NASA, SpaceX, Relativity Space and Russia must submit themselves to the superiority of the Vedic civilization.
In India it is not necessary for a person to have PhD in the sciences and then for him or her to have scientific temper, rationality, logic and sensibility. Many PhDs in India will lean Right. Take former DRDO chief, Dr. VK Saraswat and his comrades at VIBHA
VIBHA's advisory board includes Vijay Kumar Saraswat, former head of Indian defense research and now chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University here. The former chairs of India's Space Commission and its Atomic Energy Commission are VIBHA "patrons." Structural biologist Shekhar Mande, director-general of CSIR, is VIBHA's vice president.
Saraswat—who says he firmly believes in the power of gemstones to influence wellbeing and destiny—is proud of the achievements of ancient Hindu science: "We should rediscover Indian systems which existed thousands of years back," he says. Mande shares that pride. "We are a race which is not inferior to any other race in the world," he says. "Great things have happened in this part of the world." Mande insists that VIBHA is not antiscientific, however: "We want to tell people you have to be rational in your life and not believe in irrational myths." He does not see a rise of pseudoscience in the past 4 years—"We have always had that"—and says part of the problem is that the press is now paying more attention to the occasional bizarre claim. "If journalists don't report it, actually that would be perfect," he says.
And what is VIBHA ?
New Delhi—The most widely discussed talk at the Indian Science Congress, a government-funded annual jamboree held in Jalandhar in January, wasn't about space exploration or information technology, areas in which India has made rapid progress. Instead, the talk celebrated a story in the Hindu epic Mahabharata about a woman who gave birth to 100 children, citing it as evidence that India's ancient Hindu civilization had developed advanced reproductive technologies. Just as surprising as the claim was the distinguished pedigree of the scientist who made it: chemist G. Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. "Stem cell research was done in this country thousands of years ago," Rao said.
His talk was widely met with ridicule. But Rao is hardly the only Indian scientist to make such claims. In recent years, "experts" have said ancient Indians had spacecraft, the internet, and nuclear weapons—long before Western science came on the scene.
Such claims and other forms of pseudoscience rooted in Hindu nationalism have been on the rise since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. They're not just an embarrassment, some researchers say, but a threat to science and education that stifles critical thinking and could hamper India's development. "Modi has initiated what may be called ‘Project Assault on Scientific Rationality,'" says Gauhar Raza, former chief scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) here, a conglomerate of almost 40 national labs. "A religio-mythical culture is being propagated in the country's scientific institutions aggressively."
Some blame the rapid rise at least in part on Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), the science wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a massive conservative movement that aims to turn India into a Hindu nation and is the ideological parent of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. VIBHA aims to educate the masses about science and technology and harness research to stimulate India's development, but it also promotes "Swadeshi" (indigenous) science and tries to connect modern science to traditional knowledge and Hindu spirituality.
VIBHA receives generous government funding and is active in 23 of India's 29 states, organizing huge science fairs and other events; it has 20,000 so-called "team members" to spread its ideas and 100,000 volunteers—including many in the highest echelons of Indian science.
