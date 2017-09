Pakistan's brazen lie at the United Nations by passing off a Gaza victim's photograph as that from Kashmir has not only angered India but also pained the photographer Heidi Levine.“I was shocked to see my photograph being misused, pained to see such thing, Levine told WION in an exclusive conversation on Monday.Pakistan should apologise to the victim, Rawya abu Jom’a as it has compromised her dignity,” Levine told WION.On Sunday, Pakistan's to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi showed 2014 Gaza war victim's photograph as an image of Indian atrocities at the UN General Assembly.Lodhi showed the photograph terming it as the face of "Indian democracy".Lodhi was trying to counter Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's blistering attack on Pakistan hours earlier. Swaraj had described Pakistan as a "pre-eminent export factory for terror".Exercising the right of reply, Lodhi claimed that Swaraj was "indulging in an orgy of slander against Pakistan".On Monday, exercising right to reply, India hit back at Pakistan for using the wrong image On Monday, exercising right to reply, India hit back at Pakistan for using the wrong image “The Permanent Representative of Pakistan misled this Assembly by displaying this picture to spread falsehood about India. A fake picture to push a completely false narrative,” New Delhi's said at the United Nations.In reply to Pakistan's fake photo, India on Monday presented the photograph of Lt Umar Faiyaz, the young army officer who was brutally murdered in May earlier this year.“This is true picture. It portrays a hasrh and tragic reality,” India's Paulomi Tripathi said.