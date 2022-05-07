Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 22,185
- -48
- Country
-
- Location
-
Shock poll reveals Americans “are OK with Ukraine losing” the war with Putin’s Russia
AMERICANS are "OK with letting Ukraine lose" the war to Russia, a shocking poll for Express.co.uk has revealed.
www.express.co.uk
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor