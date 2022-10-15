Shock and shame, Turkey send naked illegal migrants to Greece

I met an asylum seeker in London a few months ago from Pakistan. They had travelled by land through various places to get to France and then to London. He told me on their whole journey the worst part was Turkey. They were treated terribly by people and by soldiers - and it's the only time he feared for his life.



I'm not saying this to denigrate Turkey, I'm saying it because this report rings true to me.



I believe Turkey has every right to cause fear in illegal immigrants hearts. In the UK Theresa may launched a 'fear' campaign against illegals a few years ago too.



The sad truth is the world is a harsh place, overpopulated and underresourced. Greece and the EU took the woke approach to act like they respect and care for illegal migrants. They are using this to shame Turkey.



But reality is that Greece is the nice guy getting exploited for its weakness, while the nasty guy Turkey is looking after its own citizens. Who is in the right here?



I think every country should choose who to let in - and it should treat it's legal entrants fairly and equally.