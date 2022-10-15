Shock and shame, Turkey send naked illegal migrants to Greece

The photo of the rescue of 92 illegal immigrants on Friday in Evros shows in the most vivid way Turkey's inhuman instrumentalization of human misery.
The inhuman practices used by Turkey against immigrants are confirmed in the most shocking way by a photo from Evros about the inhuman instrumentalization of human misery. In the photo that captures in the most vivid way the inhumane instrumentalization of human misery, naked migrants can be seen who were rescued on Friday by Greek police officers of the Border Guard Department of Feron, in cooperation with Frontex.
Σοκ και ντροπή, οι Τούρκοι στέλνουν γυμνούς μετανάστες στην Ελλάδα μέσω Έβρου - Δείτε φωτό
Η φωτογραφία από διάσωση 92 παράνομων μεταναστών την Παρασκευή στον Έβρο αποτυπωνει με τον πιο ανάγλυφο τρόπο την απάνθρωπη εργαλειοποίηση της ανθρώπινης δυστυχίας από την Τουρκία
