Shock and shame, Turkey send naked illegal migrants to Greece

The photo of the rescue of 92 illegal immigrants on Friday in Evros shows in the most vivid way Turkey's inhuman instrumentalization of human misery.
The inhuman practices used by Turkey against immigrants are confirmed in the most shocking way by a photo from Evros about the inhuman instrumentalization of human misery. In the photo that captures in the most vivid way the inhumane instrumentalization of human misery, naked migrants can be seen who were rescued on Friday by Greek police officers of the Border Guard Department of Feron, in cooperation with Frontex.

Σοκ και ντροπή, οι Τούρκοι στέλνουν γυμνούς μετανάστες στην Ελλάδα μέσω Έβρου - Δείτε φωτό

Η φωτογραφία από διάσωση 92 παράνομων μεταναστών την Παρασκευή στον Έβρο αποτυπωνει με τον πιο ανάγλυφο τρόπο την απάνθρωπη εργαλειοποίηση της ανθρώπινης δυστυχίας από την Τουρκία
I met an asylum seeker in London a few months ago from Pakistan. They had travelled by land through various places to get to France and then to London. He told me on their whole journey the worst part was Turkey. They were treated terribly by people and by soldiers - and it's the only time he feared for his life.

I'm not saying this to denigrate Turkey, I'm saying it because this report rings true to me.

I believe Turkey has every right to cause fear in illegal immigrants hearts. In the UK Theresa may launched a 'fear' campaign against illegals a few years ago too.

The sad truth is the world is a harsh place, overpopulated and underresourced. Greece and the EU took the woke approach to act like they respect and care for illegal migrants. They are using this to shame Turkey.

But reality is that Greece is the nice guy getting exploited for its weakness, while the nasty guy Turkey is looking after its own citizens. Who is in the right here?

I think every country should choose who to let in - and it should treat it's legal entrants fairly and equally.
 
Lets cut to the chase,
Greece is as much involved in trafficking as is turkey or iran.
Right now, greek farms are being run by Indian, and Pakistani farmers.

The ultimate destination is Italy and Spain
where again, the same people are used at lower wages.
 
Your judgement is not fair. Millions of Syrians are already accepted by Turkish government, there is always limit on how many immigrant Turkey could accept.
 
what Iran had to do with this ?
that's called obsession .
 

