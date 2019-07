I wouldnt have poked my nose if it were any other politician..imran was a well known cricketer at least for people of my age in india...I had a lot of respect for him.

I felt he really cares for poor..but slowly my opinion on him changed with the way he has handled politics.

I Came to realise he has a craving for power just like many politicians and would compromise on his values for coming to power.

Click to expand...