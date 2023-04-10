What's new

SHO pursuing Imran Khan assassination attempt case died

SHO PURSUING IMRAN KHAN’S ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT CASE DIES​




WAZIRABAD: Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Shahzad, who was the complainant of first information report (FIR) registered against the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, died of ‘heart attack’, ARY News reported on Sunday.
According to details, Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad – who was the station house officer (SHO) of Saddar Wazirabad police station – died of heart attack.
The case of assassination attempt on Imran Khan was registered in City Wazirabad police station on the statement of the deceased policeman.
It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.
In the shooting on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad, a party worker was killed and six people including the former premier were injured.
 

