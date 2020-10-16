Morpheus said: SHO of Lahore’s Shahdra caught red-handed extorting money

Oct 16, 2020





LAHORE: The station house officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting money from the complainant of a murder case.



Muhammad Gohar Nafees, the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), said Aamir Nazir Cheema took a Rs50,000 bribe from the complainant to arrest people nominated in the case.





He said the arrested police officer had asked the complainant for a bribe to the tune of Rs200,000.

The SHO has been arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered against him, the DG said.



Last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had caught a policeman red-handed for receiving a bribe from a woman.

Giving detail of the first case, the ACE said the anti-graft body acted on a complaint filed by a person claiming that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was demanding bribe for appointment on naib qasid post from his sister. The ACE authorities along with the complainant carried out the raid and arrested the accused red-handed.



SHO of Lahore's Shahdra caught red-handed extorting money The station house officer (SHO) of Lahore's Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting mone.



Is this why opposition were objecting about CCPO Umair Sheikh appointment? Web Desk OnMuhammad Gohar Nafees, the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), said Aamir Nazir Cheema took a Rs50,000 bribe from the complainant to arrest people nominated in the case.He said the arrested police officer had asked the complainant for a bribe to the tune of Rs200,000.The SHO has been arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered against him, the DG said.Last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had caught a policeman red-handed for receiving a bribe from a woman.Giving detail of the first case, the ACE said the anti-graft body acted on a complaint filed by a person claiming that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was demanding bribe for appointment on naib qasid post from his sister. The ACE authorities along with the complainant carried out the raid and arrested the accused red-handed.------------------------Is this why opposition were objecting about CCPO Umair Sheikh appointment? Click to expand...

There has to be something that everyone has gone against CCPO Umar Sheikh. I mean he staunch support of Police's accountability on the basis of court-martial and ATC courts. He has a reputation for sending BPS-16 or lower staff behind bars for their negligence and abuse of power. These actions haven't gone down well with traditional Punjab Police.The man himself may have many flaws but certainly here's more to this than meets the eye.