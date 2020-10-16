SHO of Lahore’s Shahdra caught red-handed extorting money
Web Desk On Oct 16, 2020
LAHORE: The station house officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting money from the complainant of a murder case.
Muhammad Gohar Nafees, the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), said Aamir Nazir Cheema took a Rs50,000 bribe from the complainant to arrest people nominated in the case.
He said the arrested police officer had asked the complainant for a bribe to the tune of Rs200,000.
The SHO has been arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered against him, the DG said.
Last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had caught a policeman red-handed for receiving a bribe from a woman.
Giving detail of the first case, the ACE said the anti-graft body acted on a complaint filed by a person claiming that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was demanding bribe for appointment on naib qasid post from his sister. The ACE authorities along with the complainant carried out the raid and arrested the accused red-handed.
------------------------
Is this why opposition were objecting about CCPO Umair Sheikh appointment?
Web Desk On Oct 16, 2020
LAHORE: The station house officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting money from the complainant of a murder case.
Muhammad Gohar Nafees, the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), said Aamir Nazir Cheema took a Rs50,000 bribe from the complainant to arrest people nominated in the case.
He said the arrested police officer had asked the complainant for a bribe to the tune of Rs200,000.
The SHO has been arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered against him, the DG said.
Last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had caught a policeman red-handed for receiving a bribe from a woman.
Giving detail of the first case, the ACE said the anti-graft body acted on a complaint filed by a person claiming that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was demanding bribe for appointment on naib qasid post from his sister. The ACE authorities along with the complainant carried out the raid and arrested the accused red-handed.
SHO of Lahore's Shahdra caught red-handed extorting money
The station house officer (SHO) of Lahore's Shahdra police station was taken into custody after being caught in the act of extorting mone.
arynews.tv
Is this why opposition were objecting about CCPO Umair Sheikh appointment?