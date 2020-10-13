Shireen Mazari - Prisons in Pakistan – an opportunity lost to incompetence

It is a tragic that we have Shireen Mazari running the Ministry of HR along with a bureaucrat by the name of Rabia Agha Javeri.



Rabia Javeri is a staunch PPP supporter; her husband was head of KPT during Qaim Ali Shah's time so one can imagine the level of corruption, besides you can't expect a PPP supporter to do their job in a PTI govt.

Shireen Mazari has openly said that she didn't want this ministry and has openly admitted that her struggle to become the Foreign Minister is on going. The evidence of that is in the video link that I have posted in my article below

Prisons in Pakistan – an opportunity lost to incompetence

There are many opportunities in Pakistan to improve perception of Pakistan in the world. Amongst such opportunities, the prisons in Pakistan is an opportunity lost to incompetence of the Ministry of Human Rights because it is SUPPOSED to be the custodian of rights of all Pakistanis, however, it has failed to do so due to lack of vision and leadership by those at the helm of affairs i.e. the Minister and the Federal Secretary.



Let’s look at the reasons why Pakistan is fast losing an opportunity to improve prisons in Pakistan, lets look at the core issues:

Overcrowded prisons – As per – As per World Prison Brief , approx. 80K prisoners against a capacity of prison system at approx. 60K.

Pre-trial/ remand prisoners – An astronomical – An astronomical 62% of prison population consists of people that are not convicted and are in state of Pre-trial/ remand.

Prison Radicalisation – As per – As per ICSR report , there is no segregation between ordinary prisoners and prisoners under the charges of extremisms.

Recidivism – There is no tracking of an important benchmark ‘Recidivism’.

Incompetence – Lack of vision and leadership in the Ministry of HR.

The first three issues are interconnected , prisons are overcrowded because a large number of people for Pre-trial/ remand are put in jail. This leads to issue of Prison Radicalisation because extremists can easily connect with ordinary people and propagate extremism. Many youth and ordinary prisoners end up with terrorist organizations.



Imagine someone in jail for a minor crime, frustrated with their situation is offered emotional and financial help by a scout of a terror outfit. The result will be most likely be a new terrorist willing and ready to attack the state. This is enough to negate the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan, both civilians and military.



Solution – Set of following actions need to be taken immediately:

Form a HR committee per prison facility. The committee should include magistrates, HR activists, lawyers, citizens with good standings, police officials and Tiger force.

The govt. of Pakistan must pass an ordinance instructing all relevant stakeholders to co-operate with the committee.

This committee should send a bi-weekly report to the Minister of HR and concerned stakeholders. That detail must be shared at the website of Ministry of HR.

The committee must collect data from allocated prison about Pre-trial/ remand reasons.

Residents with Pre-trial/ remand for cases other than alleged heinous crimes must be released on bail without any delay.

With help of digitized data and focus on Pre-trial/ remand issues, the over crowding in prisons can be resolved in a pre-approved timeframe.

If all works well then Pakistan can resolve the issues of Overcrowded prisons and Pre-trial/ remand prisoners in a period of six to eight months.