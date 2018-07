Shireen Mizari has ability to deliver the stern and stark response, but she is not somebody who wins the heart on the other side. Diplomacy is less about saying what you want, and more about being able to earn a credit in the head and hearts of listeners. Its the art of creating an empathy for youself in other's hearts. In military, strategy to win is to attack heads and bodies, but in diplomacy, you win by pulling heads and hearts towards you. Its the reverse of force and power.



I find Asad Umhar has quality to win you over. He not only makes his point, but also makes you accept and believe what he believes. We need somebody like him as our Foreign Minister, who will win us friends from all sides and Shireen cannot do that. She can be an excellent spokes person representing the state, but she is not a friend maker in herself.

