Shireen Mazari Continues to Do Extra Duty as Iran's Foreign Minister

Areesh said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1308247132747583488

Never knew that we are also working as representatives of Iran Never knew that we are also working as representatives of Iran Click to expand...

SalaamI don't know why there is a sectarian angle being brought into this. The problem with this is the same as with Sheikh Rasheed issuing threats of nuclear war to foreign nations; it's not their job.They are members of the government, so their words can lead to diplomatic consequences as it may be interpreted to the official position of the government.There is a reason why we have a foreign office; to make calibrated statements about issues that have a lot more dimensions that many not in the loop may miss.Pakistan may decide to openly oppose the US on Iran on the US sanctions matter for whatever reason, but let it be done by those whose job it is. Miss Mazari is the minister of human rights in Pakistan, so let her talk about those issues.Leave foreign relations to the foreign office.