Shireen Mazari Continues to Do Extra Duty as Iran's Foreign Minister

Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Rafi said:
What's your problem with it.
Supporting a country that acts against our interests and is in bed with Anti-Pakistan powers for decades now. Involved in Anti-Sunni acvtivites in the levant and responsible for inciting sectarian violence in Pakistan by supporting mad Zakirs to go full retard... shall I continue?

RAMPAGE said:
What sort of psychological trauma did you suffer in your childhood to make you so hateful? I sincerely pray that you recover from it both for your sake and those around you.

This is not supposed to be an insult but a show of serious concern.
Pakistan First! Iran and its stooges are not above all criticism.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Areesh

Areesh

RAMPAGE said:
What sort of psychological trauma did you suffer in your childhood to make you so hateful? I sincerely pray that you recover from it both for your sake and those around you.

This is not supposed to be an insult but a show of serious concern.
Me: A Pakistani federal minister should act like a Pakistani minister

Single Digit IQ PDF Member: WhAt SoRt oF PsYcHoLoGiCal TrAuMa DiD yOu SufFeR iN YoUr ChIldHoOd tO MaKe YoU So HaTefUl?
 
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

For those who are not blinded by hatred, the Foreign Minster's remarks are in accord with Pakistan's decision to gradually align itself with regional countries to better secure its interests in view of the changing political and economic dynamics in the region. The Foreign Minister has the support of all decision-making bodies connected to national security along with another regional partner that is not Iran.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1308247132747583488

Never knew that we are also working as representatives of Iran
I actually agree with her. That sword can also hit us as well. However I doubt us saying anything will change much.

The issue of Iranian backing of terror inside Pakistan is another issue and I agree, we should deal with it swiftly. China can be very helpful in that endeavor.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Iltutmish said:
Supporting a country that acts against our interests and is in bed with Anti-Pakistan powers for decades now. Involved in Anti-Sunni acvtivites in the levant and responsible for inciting sectarian violence in Pakistan by supporting mad Zakirs to go full retard... shall I continue?


Pakistan First! Iran and its stooges are not above all criticism.
Spare me, the gulfies did much more damage sponsoring LeJ that killed hundreds and also sponsoring extremist salafist groups how tried to destroy Pakistan.

Also your saudi friends give their mate modi top awards.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Maarkhoor said:
Some in Pakistan are more loyal to Iran then Pakistan....Rest you can understand....Mr. I.K should put her into place...Our economy still in trouble and U.S can put more pressure because of such nuts in our politics.
LoL yes I want good relationship with my brother country Iran. And it is coming InshAllah with China due to become a strong ally of Iran too.
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Rafi said:
Spare me, the gulfies did much more damage sponsoring LeJ that killed hundreds and also sponsoring extremist salafist groups how tried to destroy Pakistan.
Topic is about Pakistans subservient attitude towards Iran. Gulfies are not our friends either and are also against a rising Pakistan. Arabs and Iranians have a superiority complex towards Pakistans and a severe inferiority complex towards Westerners.

Rafi said:
Also your saudi friends give their mate modi top awards.
Modi and Iran are also best friends and Iran is an Operation Base for Indian agents used against Pakistan!

Rafi said:
LoL yes I want good relationship with my brother country Iran. And it is coming InshAllah with China due to become a strong ally of Iran too.
Pakistan would have no honor left if they become friends with Iran.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Iltutmish said:
Topic is about Pakistans subservient attitude towards Iran. Gulfies are not our friends either and are also against a rising Pakistan. Arabs and Iranians have a superiority complex towards Pakistans and a severe inferiority complex towards Westerners.


Modi and Iran are also best friends and Iran is an Operation Base for Indian agents used against Pakistan!


Pakistan would have no honor left if they become friends with Iran.
But we are, Iran is getting close to China, it is in our national interests to get in on that action with potential of Iranian oil flowing to China through our land.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Salaam

Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1308247132747583488

Never knew that we are also working as representatives of Iran
I don't know why there is a sectarian angle being brought into this. The problem with this is the same as with Sheikh Rasheed issuing threats of nuclear war to foreign nations; it's not their job.

They are members of the government, so their words can lead to diplomatic consequences as it may be interpreted to the official position of the government.

There is a reason why we have a foreign office; to make calibrated statements about issues that have a lot more dimensions that many not in the loop may miss.

Pakistan may decide to openly oppose the US on Iran on the US sanctions matter for whatever reason, but let it be done by those whose job it is. Miss Mazari is the minister of human rights in Pakistan, so let her talk about those issues.

Leave foreign relations to the foreign office.
 
