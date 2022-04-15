Shireen Mazari Categorically denies Army Claims

AgNoStiC MuSliM
Former Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari, has categorically denied the claims by DG ISPR that the meeting with the COAS & DG ISI was sought by then Prime Minister Imran Khan and denied that the ‘3 options’ were provided by Imran Khan.
Mazari has traditionally been considered extremely close to the military, so this denial, essentially calling out the Army leadership for lying, carries a lot of weight & credibility.
