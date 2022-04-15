What's new

Shireen Mazari Categorically denies Army Claims

Former Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari, has categorically denied the claims by DG ISPR that the meeting with the COAS & DG ISI was sought by then Prime Minister Imran Khan and denied that the ‘3 options’ were provided by Imran Khan.

Mazari has traditionally been considered extremely close to the military, so this denial, essentially calling out the Army leadership for lying, carries a lot of weight & credibility.

Former Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari, has categorically denied the claims by DG ISPR that the meeting with the COAS & DG ISI was sought by then Prime Minister Imran Khan and denied that the ‘3 options’ were provided by Imran Khan.

Mazari has traditionally been considered extremely close to the military, so this denial, essentially calling out the Army leadership for lying, carries a lot of weight & credibility.

Army was supposed to be the first and major line of defense against this conspiracy but they choose to remain neutral in the name of military assistance or existence of Pakistan both of which was not good at their part. Pakistan Muslim Ummah ki ik taqatwar riasat jo k shayad itni b taqatwar nahi k internally corrupt elements ko sabotage Karne se rok sake.
 
They’re struggling to understand how quickly public opinion is turning against them and how much damage they have done to their credibility.

They used a traditional presser with typical soft ball questions and then made mistake after mistake - insulting the youth, making political statements on the stock exchange, rupee value and of course waded into the NSC statement on the letter and tied themselves in knots over foreign conspiracy vs foreign interference in Pakistan’s politics.

And thank you US spokesperson, the party accused of committing said foreign conspiracy/interference, for quickly issuing a statement expressing support for DG ISPR comments.

Just disastrous.
 
DGISPR is living in 1970. Presser was not necessary. Things were already complicated. He made it worst.

These idiots turned a whole generation of patriotic youth into enemies overnight. The same kids were called "Fifthia" "Lumber 1 brigade" by N league and PTM.

They were literally the first line of defense on social media, thrashing every kind of anti-military propaganda. Now suddenly they are the enemies.
 
He is talking about real situation in Pakistan, Everybody knows this. Great !!

They’re struggling to understand how quickly public opinion is turning against them and how much damage they have done to their credibility.

They used a traditional presser with typical soft ball questions and then made mistake after mistake - insulting the youth, making political statements on the stock exchange, rupee value and of course waded into the NSC statement on the letter and tied themselves in knots over foreign conspiracy vs foreign interference in Pakistan’s politics.

And thank you US spokesperson, the party accused of committing said foreign conspiracy/interference, for quickly issuing a statement expressing support for DG ISPR comments.

This too:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514953171818663937
 
The DG ISPR mentioned the three options: Resignation, early elections, or VNC.

IK made it clear that he will not resign. So these three options did not come from him, otherwise he would have only offered early elections.

The opposition made it clear that early election are absolutely unacceptable to them. So the three options did not come from them either.

So where did the three options come from? It had to have come from the establishment itself. If this is not political interference, I don't know what is.

Unfortunately, Major General Babar Iftikhar's assertion that the establishment is apolitical does not hold water.

I am more and more convinced with every passing day that what we just witnessed was a coup d'etat, aided by the judiciary. The only reason this one looks different is because IK refuses to openly criticise/attack Gen. Bajwa or GHQ.

But eventually, the truth will out.
 
They’re struggling to understand how quickly public opinion is turning against them and how much damage they have done to their credibility.

They used a traditional presser with typical soft ball questions and then made mistake after mistake - insulting the youth, making political statements on the stock exchange, rupee value and of course waded into the NSC statement on the letter and tied themselves in knots over foreign conspiracy vs foreign interference in Pakistan’s politics.

And thank you US spokesperson, the party accused of committing said foreign conspiracy/interference, for quickly issuing a statement expressing support for DG ISPR comments.

Do you think Pakistan Army can become "dheet" in the future? What I mean to ask is that do you think that the military will become insensitive to criticism and public opinion in the future? Is it possible that the military will keep supporting PML-N and other pet political parties without regard of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan? Would such a system be sustainable?
 
What is most suprising is that even people like Sabir Shakir are outraged.

Normally Sabir Shakir vlog would put a stone to sleep but now he is so outraged that in every vlog he is telling 'them' to heed to the Will of PakNation and constantly hammering 'them' ....

He was such an establishment-guy... and now 180 degree turn...

And 'they' want to silence PakNation and PakYouth.

Simply swimming against the torrent of PakPublic Outrage!

The only option left for 'them' now is to Kill PMIK.


Mangus
 
Former Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari, has categorically denied the claims by DG ISPR that the meeting with the COAS & DG ISI was sought by then Prime Minister Imran Khan and denied that the ‘3 options’ were provided by Imran Khan.

Mazari has traditionally been considered extremely close to the military, so this denial, essentially calling out the Army leadership for lying, carries a lot of weight & credibility.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514925213040865286
Looks like the GLOVES ARE OFF !!
 
What is most suprising is that even people like Sabir Shakir are outraged.

Normally Sabir Shakir vlog would put a stone to sleep but now he is so outraged that in every vlog he is telling 'them' to heed to the Will of PakNation and constantly hammering 'them' ....

He was such an establishment-guy... and now 180 degree turn...

And 'they' want to silence PakNation and PakYouth.

Simply swimming against the torrent of PakPublic Outrage!

The only option left for 'them' now is to Kill PMIK.


No only him all the pro establishment journalists are now pro-nation journalists

Some of them have asked establishment to back off and Don't go for clash with public
Others are openly criticizing them for bending infront of US.


Meanwhile all the anti-establishment journalists and liberal brigade is defending military but failing miserably because it's the youth that matters in the end
 
The DG ISPR mentioned the three options: Resignation, early elections, or VNC.

👏👏👏👍
Sure, IK shd have given options like continue to be PM or early election. Why wd he go for NCV? Military must have given these options to him.
 
Army was supposed to be the first and major line of defense against this conspiracy but they choose to remain neutral in the name of military assistance or existence of Pakistan both of which was not good at their part. Pakistan Muslim Ummah ki ik taqatwar riasat jo k shayad itni b taqatwar nahi k internally corrupt elements ko sabotage Karne se rok sake.
Thats why, I want tainted Bajwa and company to go on the health grounds as court marshal is not possible and preserve the PA image.
Our country is not for sale and corrupt to the core leaders can't be imposed with the help of donkeys in the Islamabad High court by the US, by spending few 100 millions to serve the US interests and to hold back progress in Pakistan.
Diligent handy work of Islamabad high court at the middle of the night is going to be remembered as the folktales and role played by the Bajwa is not much different then the Yayha did and Hollywood will be proud of his acting. ISPR stop selling something for which there are no takers and please stop embarrassing yourself.
 
Do you think Pakistan Army can become "dheet" in the future? What I mean to ask is that do you think that the military will become insensitive to criticism and public opinion in the future? Is it possible that the military will keep supporting PML-N and other pet political parties without regard of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan? Would such a system be sustainable?
