Shireen Mazari Categorically denies Army Claims

The DG ISPR mentioned the three options: Resignation, early elections, or VNC.



IK made it clear that he will not resign. So these three options did not come from him, otherwise he would have only offered early elections.



The opposition made it clear that early election are absolutely unacceptable to them. So the three options did not come from them either.



So where did the three options come from? It had to have come from the establishment itself. If this is not political interference, I don't know what is.



Unfortunately, Major General Babar Iftikhar's assertion that the establishment is apolitical does not hold water.



I am more and more convinced with every passing day that what we just witnessed was a coup d'etat, aided by the judiciary. The only reason this one looks different is because IK refuses to openly criticise/attack Gen. Bajwa or GHQ.



But eventually, the truth will out.