Shireen Mazari beaten and arrested from her own home

HOMELATESTPAKISTANBUSINESSOPINION
0
Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. — Photo via SSII/File
Former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari was "beaten and taken away by male police officers", her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted on Saturday.
"All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her."
Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn.com that Shireen had been taken into custody.
Police officials beat, took away former human rights minister Shireen Mazari: daughterDawn.com | Munawer Azeem Published May 21, 2022 - Updated about a minute ago
0
Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. — Photo via SSII/File
Former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari was "beaten and taken away by male police officers", her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted on Saturday.
"All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her."
Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn.com that Shireen had been taken into custody.
Police officials beat, took away former human rights minister Shireen Mazari: daughter
"All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her," she says.
www.dawn.com