Shireen Mazari beaten and arrested from her own home

313ghazi

313ghazi

Police officials beat, took away former human rights minister Shireen Mazari: daughter

Dawn.com | Munawer Azeem Published May 21, 2022




Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. — Photo via SSII/File

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. — Photo via SSII/File
Former human rights minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari was "beaten and taken away by male police officers", her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted on Saturday.
"All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her."


Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn.com that Shireen had been taken into custody.

Police officials beat, took away former human rights minister Shireen Mazari: daughter

"All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her," she says.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527956699801440263
 
netarc

netarc

fimlocoydu said:
Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal etc were also arrested.

This is normal. Don't be surprised, PTI shouldn't do any R Rona.
joined 36 mins ago. Nooni k*njar spotted. IK will come in to power and we will teach you all a lesson bh*nch*d
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

fimlocoydu said:
Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal etc were also arrested.

This is normal. Don't be surprised, PTI shouldn't do any R Rona.
They're all criminals. That's why they were arrested.

If you were raised on halal rather than haram you'd know the difference.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Get ready folks. The gloves are coming off. Expect Imran Khan to be arrested too.

This will be done in daylight and no one will bat an eye lid. The same Western powers that are always reporting on human rights, economic mismanagement, Pakistan army is bad etc. will be unavailable for comment.
 
F

fimlocoydu

313ghazi said:
They're all criminals. That's why they were arrested.

If you were raised on halal rather than haram you'd know the difference.
She is also arrested in same Pakistan.

If you were raised on halal rather than haram you'd know the difference.
 
NA71

NA71

Arshad Sharif on ARY has also been booked ...police raided his house ...now wide scale arrests being ordered.....
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

netarc said:
joined 36 mins ago. Nooni k*njar spotted. IK will come in to power and we will teach you all a lesson bh*nch*d
What lessons? You guy's have had 4 years to teach lessons, all you've taught us is to belittle everyone, bazaripan and populist politics.

Arrest of shireen mazari by beating her is condmenable. State is responsible for dignity of every individual.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Waterboy said:
What lessons? You guy's have had 4 years to teach lessons, all you've taught us is to belittle everyone, bazaripan and populist politics.

Arrest of shireen mazari by beating her is condmenable. State is responsible for dignity of every individual.
