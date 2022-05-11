What's new

Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in West Bank

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,342
-9
13,877
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in West Bank​

Israeli forces shot Shireen Abu Akleh in the head while she was on assignment in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh
Shireen Abu Akleh was covering Israeli raids on Jenin in the occupied West Bank [Al Jazeera]
Israeli forces have shot dead Al Jazeera’s journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

She was hit by a live bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the ministry and Al Jazeera journalists. Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest when she was killed.

She was declared dead at the hospital, the ministry said.
Another Al Jazeera journalist, Ali Samoudi, was also wounded after being shot in the back. He is now in a stable condition, and said that there were no Palestinian fighters present when the journalists were shot, directly disputing an Israeli statement that referenced the possibility.

“We were going to film the Israeli army operation and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming,” said Samoudi. “The first bullet hit me and the second bullet hit Shireen … there was no Palestinian military resistance at all at the scene.”

Shatha Hanaysha, a Palestinian journalist who was present next to Abu Akleh when she was shot, also told Al Jazeera that there had been no confrontations between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army, and said that the group of journalists had been targeted.
“We were four journalists, we were all wearing vests, all wearing helmets,” Hanaysha said. “The [Israeli] occupation army did not stop firing even after she collapsed. I couldn’t even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots. The army was adamant on shooting to kill.”

The circumstances of Abu Akleh’s death are still emerging, but videos of the incident show that she was shot in the head, said Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim.

“What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid the city, which is north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” Ibrahim said, speaking from the Palestinian city of Ramallah.


Shireen Abu Akleh sent a message to Al Jazeera’s Ramallah bureau via email at 6:13 a.m. in which she wrote: “Occupation forces storm Jenin and besiege a house in the Jabriyat neighborhood. On the way there, I will bring you news as soon as the picture becomes clear.”

Separately in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said that an 18 year old Palestinian, Thaer Mislet-Yazouri, was shot by Israeli forces in the town of al-Bireh, near the illegal settlement of Psagot.

Shock and grief​

Speaking through tears, Ibrahim said Abu Akleh was a “very well respected journalist”.


Abu Akleh, who was a joint Palestinian-American citizen, was one of Al Jazeera’s first field correspondents, joining the network in 1997.

The Israeli military said that it had come under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. It added that it was “investigating the event”.

Fatah, the party of the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, condemned Abu Akleh’s killing.
www.google.com

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli gunfire

Israeli forces shot Shireen Abu Akleh in the head while she was on assignment in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
mhosein

mhosein

FULL MEMBER
May 8, 2018
369
4
645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Where are those pathetic scum that dance like strippers and prostitues to the tune of Pakistan recognizing KAFIR STATE israel?

This is what you traitors want Pakistan to recognize?

Pakistan will NOT recognize KAFIR Israel. Pakistan will remain loyal to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah and Pakistanis will fight to the last drop of blood and until we draw breath to gain control of our country.

in-sha-Allah, Ameen.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,774
-7
14,806
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
mhosein said:
Where are those pathetic scum that dance like strippers and prostitues to the tune of Pakistan recognizing KAFIR STATE israel?

This is what you traitors want Pakistan to recognize?

Pakistan will NOT recognize KAFIR Israel. Pakistan will remain loyal to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah and Pakistanis will fight to the last drop of blood and until we draw breath to gain control of our country.

in-sha-Allah, Ameen.
Click to expand...
1652260397193.png
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,645
-3
2,415
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
mhosein said:
Where are those pathetic scum that dance like strippers and prostitues to the tune of Pakistan recognizing KAFIR STATE israel?

This is what you traitors want Pakistan to recognize?

Pakistan will NOT recognize KAFIR Israel. Pakistan will remain loyal to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah and Pakistanis will fight to the last drop of blood and until we draw breath to gain control of our country.

in-sha-Allah, Ameen.
Click to expand...

Let's not get on a high horse here - in Iran she would be arrested for having her hair out.

In Iran a journalist, a female who reports against the state will face arrest for national security.

Here, an incident occurred - but in Iran she would be arrested as state policy. So please don't shed crocodile tears for this lady.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,342
-9
13,877
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
EasyNow said:
Let's not get on a high horse here - in Iran she would be arrested for having her hair out.

In Iran a journalist, a female who reports against the state will face arrest for national security.

Here, an incident occurred - but in Iran she would be arrested as state policy. So please don't shed crocodile tears for this lady.
Click to expand...
Iran? Someone is unfairly shot dead by Zionists and you are bringing Iran into this? Are you really that stupid or trolling?
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
14,235
3
13,920
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
EasyNow said:
Let's not get on a high horse here - in Iran she would be arrested for having her hair out.

In Iran a journalist, a female who reports against the state will face arrest for national security.

Here, an incident occurred - but in Iran she would be arrested as state policy. So please don't shed crocodile tears for this lady.
Click to expand...
Okay got it, because in Iran she would have been arrested, it's ok for Israel to headshot her
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
170
-2
208
Country
India
Location
India
mhosein said:
Where are those pathetic scum that dance like strippers and prostitues to the tune of Pakistan recognizing KAFIR STATE israel?

This is what you traitors want Pakistan to recognize?

Pakistan will NOT recognize KAFIR Israel. Pakistan will remain loyal to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah and Pakistanis will fight to the last drop of blood and until we draw breath to gain control of our country.

in-sha-Allah, Ameen.
Click to expand...
Okay. Details need to come out. But this is never going to come out as a “state sanctioned hit” on an unsuspecting journalist. More likely to be a stray bullet, a case of mistaken identity or unilateral action by a trigger happy moron.

I agree with you to the extent that freedom for media to report on the ongoing conflict must remain inviolate and for that Israel will need to answer with commitments to ensure this never happens again.

However, this has nothing to do with you or Pakistan. If you want to boil over this, by all means go ahead. I just don’t think GCC states or the Pakistani administration is with you on this any longer.
 
MisterSyed

MisterSyed

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2021
396
-1
604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
EasyNow said:
Let's not get on a high horse here - in Iran she would be arrested for having her hair out.

In Iran a journalist, a female who reports against the state will face arrest for national security.

Here, an incident occurred - but in Iran she would be arrested as state policy. So please don't shed crocodile tears for this lady.
Click to expand...
What does Iran have to do with somebody getting shot dead in Palestine?

LakeHawk180 said:
Okay. Details need to come out. But this is never going to come out as a “state sanctioned hit” on an unsuspecting journalist. More likely to be a stray bullet, a case of mistaken identity or unilateral action by a trigger happy moron.

However, this has nothing to do with you or Pakistan. If you want to boil over this, by all means go ahead. I just don’t think GCC states or the Pakistani administration is with you on this any longer.
Click to expand...
Twitter, Instagram or Defencepk, Israelis can count on Indians to Defend their Terrorist Asses.
 
mhosein

mhosein

FULL MEMBER
May 8, 2018
369
4
645
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
EasyNow said:
Let's not get on a high horse here - in Iran she would be arrested for having her hair out.

In Iran a journalist, a female who reports against the state will face arrest for national security.

Here, an incident occurred - but in Iran she would be arrested as state policy. So please don't shed crocodile tears for this lady.
Click to expand...

Oh really, high horse you say?

Iranians do not proclaim "We killed Jesus and we are Proud of it."


Iranians also do not dehumanize Palestinians, steal their lands like Mafia thugs and live off $$ billions of American taxpayers.

Where is you "high horse" now?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ejaz007
Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead during coverage by Israeli military
Replies
6
Views
185
Hydration
H
raptor22
Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
3K
Sardar330
S
Muhammed45
Unarmed Palestinian woman shot by Israeli forces (VIDEO)
Replies
11
Views
294
Novus ordu seclorum
N
raptor22
Israel boosts ties with Arab allies, Palestinians not included
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Sardar330
S
Falcon29
Palestinian prisoner ends 140-day hunger strike after deal with Israel
Replies
5
Views
457
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom