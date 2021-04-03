Shiquanhe, the border town between Tibet and Xinjiang. nearest town to Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake

Shiquanhe, the border town between Tibet and Xinjiang. nearest town from Galwan Valley and Pangong lake, where China and India clashed in 2020. This town is the last town in Tibet before Xinjiang, it's in Tibetan Ngari Prefecture. Chinese PLA first entered Tibet in 1950 through this region.