What's new

Shiquanhe, the border town between Tibet and Xinjiang. nearest town to Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,422
1
72,168
Country
China
Location
China
Shiquanhe, the border town between Tibet and Xinjiang. nearest town to Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake

Shiquanhe, the border town between Tibet and Xinjiang. nearest town from Galwan Valley and Pangong lake, where China and India clashed in 2020. This town is the last town in Tibet before Xinjiang, it's in Tibetan Ngari Prefecture. Chinese PLA first entered Tibet in 1950 through this region.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom