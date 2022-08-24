Shipbuilder Daewoo faces breakup calls after 22 years with no buyers

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 47,923
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Shipbuilder Daewoo faces breakup calls after 22 years with no buyersMoney-losing South Korean group could be sold off as separate defense, civilian operations
Japanese and South Korean players are struggling to turn a profit as industry leader China State Shipbuilding Corp. undersells them.
Daewoo, the world's third-largest shipbuilder, has essentially been under South Korean government control since 2000. (Photo courtesy of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writerAugust 20, 2022 10:40 JST
SEOUL -- After multiple failed attempts to find a buyer for over two decades, talk of breaking up South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering into two groups has emerged.
Such a proposal would separate Daewoo's defense-related operations and its civilian business, letting the company explore a wider range of buyers including overseas.
The move also could spur consolidation in the shipbuilding industry, where cutthroat competition among South Korean, Chinese and Japanese players continues to drive prices down.
On Friday, South Korean industry minister Lee Chang-yang summoned the chief executives of the country's top three shipbuilders: Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo. Lee announced the government plans for technical training and other initiatives, stressing that "corporations and government must work in tandem to make the most of the current tailwind," the ministry said in a news release.
What the executives discussed with Lee was not revealed, but the meeting stirred speculation that South Korea is paving the way to restructure Daewoo.
The state-backed Korea Development Bank first bailed out the shipbuilder in 2000, after the larger Daewoo Group collapsed in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. Since then, over 7 trillion won ($5.2 billion at current rates) of state aid has been injected into Daewoo. KDB now holds a 55.7% stake in the company.
KDB for years has sought a domestic buyer for the embattled shipbuilder, with every attempt thwarted by market downturns and antitrust concerns. The latest deal, reached in March 2019 with Hyundai Heavy, was blocked by the European Union in January on the grounds that the combined company would control too much of the market for liquefied natural gas carriers.
Daewoo's finances have worsened in the meantime. The company booked a 99.5 billion won operating loss for the April-June quarter. Its capital ratio, an indicator for financial soundness, plunged to 13% as of the end of June from 37% at the end of 2020. The company has struggled to pay for some materials, stoking concerns over its ability to remain in business.
Daewoo recently came under the spotlight again after subcontractors occupied part of a shipyard to demand better pay. The roughly 50-day strike disrupted ship construction and resulted in an estimated 816.5 billion won in damages including late delivery payments.
Since the strike, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has appeared eager to move forward on the Daewoo restructuring.
KDB Chairman Kang Seog-hoon said last month that measures were under consideration, including spinoffs.
Contracts to build naval ships, submarines and other defense equipment make up around 20% of Daewoo's revenue. In a breakup, these operations likely would be sold to a South Korean company. The rest -- including the construction of LNG carriers, container ships and related facilities -- could be sold to either a domestic or foreign buyer.
A consulting company has been hired to help draft a breakup plan.
Yoon's administration draws inspiration from Korea Aerospace Industries, which was created in 1999 through a government-led merger among the aerospace businesses of Samsung, Hyundai and Daewoo. If this model were followed, Daewoo's defense operations likely would be sold to rival Hyundai Heavy.
For the rest of Daewoo's operations, the government is looking both at chaebols -- South Korea's family owned conglomerates -- and shipbuilders based in friendly countries.
Japan, China and South Korea control the majority of the world's shipbuilding market. South Korean shipbuilders have particular strength in LNG carriers, where they have a roughly 80% market share.
But Japanese and South Korean players are struggling to turn a profit as industry leader China State Shipbuilding Corp. undersells them. Daewoo's two South Korean peers are also mired in operating losses. The sale of Daewoo, the No. 3 player, could trigger further consolidation in the industry, helping put a floor under ship prices.
Yet a breakup would face many obstacles. The core structure of Daewoo's naval escort ships and LNG carriers is built using the same process, and splitting them could impact efficiency. Labor unions strongly oppose such a move. Daewoo will need to restructure its liabilities as well, which topped 10 trillion won as of the end of June.
Shipbuilder Daewoo faces breakup calls after 22 years with no buyers
Money-losing South Korean group could be sold off as separate defense, civilian operations
asia.nikkei.com