Shipbuilder Daewoo faces breakup calls after 22 years with no buyers

In Korea, Last year, the combined operating loss of the country’s three largest shipbuilding companies - Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding - amounted to $3.3 billion. The loss was partly attributed to high steel costs in 2021.



With the trend persisting this year, the South Korean shipbuilders may have to delay their return to profitability again.



Already, KSOE has lost $313 million in the first quarter and is not expecting to make profits this year.



The other two shipbuilders also face the same predicament. In fact, Daewoo Shipbuilding recently cancelled a Russian LNG carrier order worth $270 million for non-payment.