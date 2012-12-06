What's new

Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military


The British military says an Israeli-owned merchant ship has been targeted in an attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said the vessel came under attack late on Thursday near the island of Masirah, about 280 kilometers northeast of the Omani port of Duqm and more than 300 kilometers southeast of Oman's capital, Muscat.

Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military

The British military says an Israeli-owned ship has come under attack off the coast of Oman.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421082443528953859

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421029622486032387

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421082639860211712
 
This hurts more Israeli ruling elite than a thousand innocent israeli civilian deads.

Israeli army should refuse retaliate because this a private bussines issue.

If the Israeli elite rich people are hurt, they can take a gun and defend their bussines by themselves, if that bunch of cowards dare!
 
After failed attempts by iran to respone for mohsen fakhrizadeh dead and many more high figure IRGC ,iran come up with the killing of 2 citizens one british and one romanian. It's just show how much iran luck of intelligent. This attack only doing good for israel because it protry iran as unstable country as it should be and israel will have the opportunity to respone hard without any world power pressure. The attack only
emphasize how iran cant face israel. They were afraid to resopne from lebanone soild because lebanon heading to humanitarian catastrophe (even thought we heard from nasrallah that he will resopne for the killing of hizballah members is syria) and assad know very well that israel have the capacity to lvl up his
palace in syria. I will add that iran IRCG and rolling power are under heat this days because of the huge
protest in khuzestan region that spread across the country so it seems that iran try to deflect it by this failed responed and by "captured mossad agents" that every one know that they have noting to do with the mossad.
Iran home security is like cup full of holes-Israel have lots of help inside iran (the recent protest just emphasize why).
I will conclude that i have no issues with iranian nor with iran (they are one of the nicest pepole i ever met with) only with the mullahs together with the "supreme leader".
 
