Canadian trash not treasured

A Canadian export company Chronic Inc. — now defunct — originally sent the shipment to the Philippines for recycling in 2013, but eventually it became the centre of a diplomatic dispute after concerns were raised that the containers of plastics had been contaminated with ordinary garbage.The incident has prompted a closer look at the practice of dumping garbage from countries like Canada in the Global North to places in the Global South like the Philippines, says Leonora Angeles, a professor at the University of British Columbia's School of Community and Regional Planning.