Shimla: Tibetans give an emotional send off to Special Frontier Force men heading to China border

Chhatrapati said: India alone has more than 3 million Gorkhas. It's not the Nepal government who sends Gorkhas for recruitment, it's the Gurkhas coming to the recruitment rally on their own. Officially there are no such exchanges. Click to expand...

Why are you guys using them for cannon fodder/sending them to do the most dangerous tasks? It would be the equivalent of the US military using African American soldiers to do the most risky tasks/go into the toughest engagements. Either India is just super racist or it knows the main Jawan force does not stand a chance at all. Hence the fighting power of the Indian Army can be said as exclusively comprising of Sikhs, Gurkhas, and Tibetans.