What's new

Shikwa Jawab Shikwa | Bilawal Bhutto And Shah Mehmood Face Off In National Assembly

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Shahzaz ud din
Mosaic nation: What made the census flawed and controversial
Replies
1
Views
833
somebozo
S
Norwegian
Opposition uproar in NA as Reham Khan's 'helicopter use' becomes topic of discussion!
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
Archie
Archie

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom