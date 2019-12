Shift of Malaysian car unit to turnaround local auto sector: Razaq Dawood

He said this would assist the company in achieving its long term goals to sell 400,000 vehicles by 2027.

He said the government of Pakistan encouraged the Malaysian investors to come and invest in the country.

The both countries are working on further extending the trade ties through Malaysia Pakistan closer Economic Partnership Agreement Phase II.

The adviser said Malaysian big automobile player ‘Proton" of ALHAJ Automotive had agreed to start manufacturing in Pakistan in next three years.