1. About 2 years back, TTP's entire lingua franca shifted 180 degrees from a terror lingo to a "human rights" lingo.2. The wording & discourses reflected TTP's shifting audience & posturing pitching itself as not a terror but a "resistance" group that nowadays sells better to the global actors3. It's over emphasis on SM & video production indicated its desperation & weakness on ground.4. Its use of sophisticated infographs & disinfo tools reflected its move into major Pakistani cities (especially Karachi) & new recruits.5. Most importantly its digital behaviour revealed 1 thing: TTP is a franchise that had a change in its ownership, hence the new strategy.What is important is that these or other such groups have a shrinking space to breathe, hence, the escalation out of desperation.Source :