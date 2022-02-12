What's new

Shift in TTP's lingua franca from a terror lingo to a "human rights" lingo: Executive Director IPRI

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
1. About 2 years back, TTP's entire lingua franca shifted 180 degrees from a terror lingo to a "human rights" lingo.
2. The wording & discourses reflected TTP's shifting audience & posturing pitching itself as not a terror but a "resistance" group that nowadays sells better to the global actors

3. It's over emphasis on SM & video production indicated its desperation & weakness on ground.
4. Its use of sophisticated infographs & disinfo tools reflected its move into major Pakistani cities (especially Karachi) & new recruits.

5. Most importantly its digital behaviour revealed 1 thing: TTP is a franchise that had a change in its ownership, hence the new strategy.

What is important is that these or other such groups have a shrinking space to breathe, hence, the escalation out of desperation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492496080457641989
Zarvan

Zarvan

TTP just dug its own grave. If this statement is real they just made sure that loose support and even Afghan Taliban will be forced to take action against them.
 
AMG_12

AMG_12

1. About 2 years back, TTP's entire lingua franca shifted 180 degrees from a terror lingo to a "human rights" lingo.
2. The wording & discourses reflected TTP's shifting audience & posturing pitching itself as not a terror but a "resistance" group that nowadays sells better to the global actors

3. It's over emphasis on SM & video production indicated its desperation & weakness on ground.
4. Its use of sophisticated infographs & disinfo tools reflected its move into major Pakistani cities (especially Karachi) & new recruits.

5. Most importantly its digital behaviour revealed 1 thing: TTP is a franchise that had a change in its ownership, hence the new strategy.

What is important is that these or other such groups have a shrinking space to breathe, hence, the escalation out of desperation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492496080457641989
Lessons from Afghan Taliban
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

What is important is that these or other such groups have a shrinking space to breathe, hence, the escalation out of desperation.
What important is the liberty and freedom in print and electronic media along with the accommodated space to operate despite strict cyber crime laws passed by previous and current governments.

These may as well be desperate but are bolder measures as targeted recruits lay vulnerable in cities of economic disparity and academic institutions enabled by student unions.
 
C

Cryptic_Mafia

ser they are looking for tweeper fan maybe they planning to run a paid digital ads group to make some money!

are "wokes" retweeping?
 
F

Flight of falcon

They need to be slaughtered where ever found. No mercy shall be shown as they have never showed any to others .

You can see how they are desperately trying to save their skin by becoming a human rights cause. They have played with our soldiers heads and today they are asking for their rights ????
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

TTP has been portraying itself as rights organization and using the word occupied since 2020…SO and us pointed it out when this was done first time….
Since then it has been thi way, with every statement TTP has been more and more political and diplomatic…urging to fight for rights…
 

