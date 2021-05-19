Shia, Sunni clerics to jump into fire in Gilgit-Baltistan; survivor to be considered winner - Daily Times Shia and Sunni clerics in Gilgit-Baltistan have challenged each other of Mubahila (debate) on the recent sectarian disputes. The challenge has been accepted by both parties and the day and time of the Mubahila have also been fixed. Separate statements were issued on May 17 by the Ahl-e-Sunnat...

Shia and Sunni clerics in Gilgit-Baltistan have challenged each other of Mubahila (debate) on the recent sectarian disputes. The challenge has been accepted by both parties and the day and time of the Mubahila have also been fixed.Separate statements were issued on May 17 by the Ahl-e-Sunnat and the Imamia Council of Gilgit-Baltistan. The elders of the Ahle-e-Sunnat said that an important meeting of the ulema and elders of the group and other religious and political parties was held under the chairmanship of emir-e-Tanzeem. The statement said that “[the] one side was constantly bent on disturbing the peace and order in various ways. Therefore, all Muslims will play a constitutional and democratic role in the establishment of peace. A case of blasphemy will also be registered (against the other side). Also, the challenge of Mubahila has been accepted; come and decide about the place and time”.On the other hand, the Central Imamia Council of Gilgit-Baltistan issued a statement the same day and wrote a letter to the central khatib of Ahl-e-Sunnat Jamia Masjid Gilgit stating that Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Husseini accepted the debate challenge.“Our call is based on the truth of sincerity that all Muslims should accept the religion of truth and achieve success and prosperity in this world and the hereafter”, says the statement.Since there have been many debates in the past which have not yielded any result, this time it has been decided to dispute so that the reality is clear and the riots in the area end forever and the truth prevails.“In this context, the district administration of Gilgit will arrange firewood on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 3pm at the Royal Polo Ground. In the presence of the provincial government, force commander, chief secretary, and esteemed judges of the courts, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Husseini from the Shia sect and Maulana Qazi Nisar Ahmad from Ahl-e-Sunnat and Jamaat will jump into the fire to prove their legitimacy. The survivors will be the winner, and the one who is burnt will be considered false”.The general secretary of the Central Imamia Council also sent copies of the letter to the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, home secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, deputy commissioner, and the Gilgit SSP.