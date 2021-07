She’s a Slum Child. And She Is Determined to Win the Football World Cup Title for India

The Journey Has Been an Uphill Climb

The Love and Passion for Football

How You Can Help

Four years ago, under the scorching summer sun, 15-year-old Akansha Shelare played her first match with a team of boys. They jeered at her and the other girls.,” said one voice.Akansha’s team lost miserably to them that day. But, today the same boys cheer her on.Growing up in the shanty town of Bokhara in Nagpur, life was never easy for Akansha. Her father died of alcoholism a few years ago, leaving her mother to fend for the children.Akansha’s mother works as a labourer in a gas cylinder store. Living along with her mother and three sisters, her mother knew she was the brightest amongst her children and will make her proud one day. Having spent her childhood battling the overtures of an alcoholic father had made her crawl into a shell.Her struggle was one pronged – to play football and get better at it with each passing day. Like the usual stories that we come across where a girl has to fight her family to let her follow her dreams, Akansha’s story was starkly different. In fact, her mother was the first one to tell her that she shouldn’t question her ability to play football just because she’s a girl. So, when Homkant Surandase, the assistant coach of the Indian teams for the Homeless World Cup recognized Akansha’s potential as a goalkeeper, her mother made sure that she didn’t let the opportunity slip by.Homkant, a slum soccer kid himself and a son of marginal labourer from Yavatmal, has had a painful childhood and knows how football can act as an escape. He represented India in the 2008 Homeless World Cup.“Once Akansha opened up to the idea of playing and realized her potential, she progressed steadily and started doing great in matches,” Homkant says.Propelled by her passion for football, Akansha started practicing on the ground for three hours every day. Recently, she also attended a fortnight-long training camp in Chennai.Having passed her Class XII last year, Akansha is currently devoting all her time to football. “I want to study further. But, at present, I want to focus all my energy on preparing for the Glasgow match. That’s my sole target,” she says.“Hard work has brought me here. But without my mother and my coach, I wouldn’t have able to play the way I play today,” she says.Slum Soccer, a Nagpur-based organization provides opportunities for the disadvantaged kids to express themselves in the field and also select the best players for the Homeless World Cup, an annual football tournament. Teams of homeless people from more than 70 countries get a chance to compete in this tournament.If you want to see Akansha represent India at the Homeless Football World Cup this year, and make the country proud, we urge you to contribute here . She has the spirit to win and create footballing history but she needs your support. Your contributions will go towards funding Akanksha's tickets and visa for Scotland. Donate here