Sherry Rehman named among 25 most influential women of 2022 by Financial Times

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, introduces Sherry Rehman as a “negotiator with grit"​

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been named among the ‘25 Most Influential Women of 2022’ by UK's newspaper Financial Times.

The unranked list, unveiled on Thursday, has chosen the "influential women" under three categories: leaders, heroes, and creators.


Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, wrote the following regarding Rehman for FT’s 25 most influential women issue, calling her a “negotiator with grit.”

“At COP27 last month, Rehman gave a powerful account of the devastating floods in Pakistan, highlighting the injustice at the heart of climate change.

“She told us 'the bargain made between the global north and global south is not working'. Through the power of her argument, she forced developed countries to listen,” Sturgeon wrote.

Lavishing praises on the Pakistani minister, the Scottish leader wrote: “Her negotiating skills, her pragmatism in navigating the blocks that developed countries put in her way and her campaigning voice was instrumental in the progress on loss and damage at COP27.

"Her moral authority, representing communities suffering the impacts of climate change, led to the ground-breaking agreement to establish a fund that has given renewed hope to many in the global south.

“I have no doubt that Sherry will continue in her campaign for climate justice, for global financial reform and for the vital funds required to secure a future for those parts of Pakistan that will suffer the impact of this year’s floods for a long time to come.”

The FT list also includes names like podcaster Meghan Markle, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, and Tennis player Serena Williams, among others.

