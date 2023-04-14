What's new

Sherry Rehman named among 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME

482018_4698664_updates.jpg

American news magazine, TIME, has named Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has been named among the "100 Most Influential People of 2023".

The list unveiled a day earlier includes names of the most influential people from across the world who fall under the six categories — artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans, and innovators.

Rehman's profile for the magazine has been written by Germany’s state secretary and special envoy for international climate action Jennifer Morgan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646733270007046147


The activist, specialising in climate change policy, lavished praise on the minister for her efforts during the cataclysmic floods that hit Pakistan in June last year.

The author recalled that there are many terrible sides to the climate crisis, but one of the most distressing is that it is hitting hardest those countries that are least responsible for it.

She mentioned that Pakistan is responsible for only a fraction of global emissions, but the climate crisis led to more than a third of the country being flooded last year.

“The water had not yet fully receded when Sherry Rehman arrived in Egypt for COP27, the UN climate summit, in November,” she noted, adding that there, as Pakistan’s minister for climate change, she gave a voice to those who had lost everything to the floods.

Lavishing praises on the Pakistani minister, Morgan wrote: “Through impassioned speeches and tireless engagement in negotiations, she convinced many of the delegates that the blatant injustice must come to an end.

“COP27 ended with a historic decision — the world community agreed for the first time to establish new loss and damage funding arrangements to support the most vulnerable countries.”

The American German activist highlighted that this was a big step toward climate justice, “but we still have a long way to go.”

“We will need more people like Sherry Rehman along the way,” Morgan concluded.

The TIME list also included names of Janet Yellen, Joe Biden, Bella Hadid, among several others.

In December last year, Rehman was named among the "25 Most Influential Women of 2022" announced by the UK's newspaper Financial Times.
She is gorgeous and articulate, as is Hina Rabbani Khar. Wish India had such ministers!

Regards
Apart from putting on makeup what has she actually achieved.
Any climate change related achievements should be rightly assigned to the IK government who put Pak on the map as far environment and climate change is concerned..
 
Look up the word incompetent and you will see her face. What climate change has she done? :lol:

Just see the state of Sindh.

I think Sindh needs a regime change more than Punjab. Zardaris are worse than Sharifs.
 

