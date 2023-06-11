What's new

Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor subsea tunnel tubes connected

Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor subsea tunnel tubes connected​


In 2021, the number of road bridges in China amounted to 961,100, an increase of 48,300 over the previous year. During the past twelve years, China's road bridges increased by nearly 46 percent from 658,100 in 2010. As of 2021, the number of road tunnels in China amounted to 23,268, an increase of 1,952 over the previous year. If you take use 1 day to cross 1 bridge, it would take over 2633 years to cross all of the bridges.
 

