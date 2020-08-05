Shenzhen Named Top Development City in China By Rakini Bergundy, August 3, 2020 After being named one of the top 10 most ‘livable’ cities in China, Shenzhen has topped the rankings again, and was crowned first in a ‘high-quality development’ study. The report, jointly published by Southern Finance Omnimedia Corporation and 21st Century World Economy Institute, ranked the 2019 development achievements of 35 medium to large Chinese cities in terms of six criteria: comprehensive performance, innovation, coordination development, green development, openness and sharing. Thirty-three secondary indicators were also used. Shenzhen came first in terms of comprehensive performance, coordinated development and green development. In terms of comprehensive performance, the overall development of the local macro-level economy was measured. Shenzhen’s GDP in the first half of the 2019 exceeded RMB1.26 trillion (USD181 billion), up 0.1% year-on-year. Coordinated development measures the “coordination between the urban and rural areas and among industries and regions.” In 2004, all rural villagers in Shenzhen joined the social security system, making Shenzhen the first metropolis without any rural areas. This may have been a factor to help bump the city up to the top spot. Shanghai and Beijing followed the southern city. For green development, Shenzhen was followed by Haikou and Nanchang. Shenzhen Daily states that green development is “a measure of economic activity by area that reflects a place’s economic density and vitality.” Shenzhen’s GDP density was recorded at RMB1.35 billion last year. Where the city lagged was in terms of ‘urban business environment,’ following Beijing and Shanghai. Urban business environment took into account factors such as how difficult it is to start and run a business. First-tiered cities took the top five spots of the survey, starting with Shenzhen, followed by Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanjing. http://www.thatsmags.com/shenzhen/post/31477/shenzhen-named-top-development-city-in-china