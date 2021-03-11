SHENYANG J-15 FLANKER-X2 FLYING SHARK Fighter aircraft - China

Description
The Shenyang J-15 NATO reporting name: Flanker-X2 , also known as Flying Shark , is a 4th generation, twin-jet, all-weather, carrier-based fighter aircraft in development by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and the 601 Institute for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy's aircraft carriers.
J-15 Variants:
J-15: Single-seat variant.
J-15B: Updated variant.
J-15S: Two-seat variant, first flown in 2012.
J-15D: Two-seat variant with EW pods and other electronic equipment installed and IRST sensor removed
Technical Data
|Armament
|Avionics
|Mobility
|Country Manufacturer
|Country user
|China
|China
|Dimensions
|Crew
|Length: 21.9 m
Wingspan: 14.7 m
Height: 5.92 m
|1 or 2
|Payload
|Weight
|-
|Empty weight: 17,500 kg
MTOW: 33,000 kg
|Service since
|Number in service
|2013
|20+
|
