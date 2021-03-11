What's new

SHENYANG J-15 FLANKER-X2 FLYING SHARK Fighter aircraft - China

Description
The Shenyang J-15 NATO reporting name: Flanker-X2 , also known as Flying Shark , is a 4th generation, twin-jet, all-weather, carrier-based fighter aircraft in development by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and the 601 Institute for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy's aircraft carriers.

J-15 Variants:

J-15: Single-seat variant.
J-15B: Updated variant.
J-15S: Two-seat variant, first flown in 2012.
J-15D: Two-seat variant with EW pods and other electronic equipment installed and IRST sensor removed

Technical Data
Armament
Main Armament 1 × 30 mm GSh-30-1 cannon with 150 rounds
Ammunition
Missiles8 × PL-12 or R-77
4 × PL-9 or R-73 air-to-air missiles
PL-15
YJ-62 or Kh-41 anti-ship missiles
YJ-91 supersonic anti-ship missile
Bombs Various bombs and rockets
Hardpoints 12
Avionics
Sensors
Optics
Countermeasures
Mobility
Engine 2 × Shenyang WS-10 afterburning turbofans, 132 kN (30,000 lbf) thrust each
Speed 2,940 km/h (Mach 2,38)
Altitude
Range 3,500 km
Fuel
Specifications
Country ManufacturerCountry user
China China
DimensionsCrew
Length: 21.9 m
Wingspan: 14.7 m
Height: 5.92 m		 1 or 2
PayloadWeight
-Empty weight: 17,500 kg
MTOW: 33,000 kg
Service sinceNumber in service
201320+
