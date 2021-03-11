SHENYANG J-15 FLANKER-X2 FLYING SHARK Fighter aircraft - China

Armament Main Armament 1 × 30 mm GSh-30-1 cannon with 150 rounds Ammunition Missiles 8 × PL-12 or R-77

4 × PL-9 or R-73 air-to-air missiles

PL-15

YJ-62 or Kh-41 anti-ship missiles

YJ-91 supersonic anti-ship missile Bombs Various bombs and rockets Hardpoints 12 Avionics Sensors Optics Countermeasures Mobility Engine 2 × Shenyang WS-10 afterburning turbofans, 132 kN (30,000 lbf) thrust each Speed 2,940 km/h (Mach 2,38) Altitude Range 3,500 km Fuel

Country Manufacturer Country user China China Dimensions Crew Length: 21.9 m

Wingspan: 14.7 m

Height: 5.92 m 1 or 2 Payload Weight - Empty weight: 17,500 kg

MTOW: 33,000 kg Service since Number in service 2013 20+

DescriptionThe Shenyang J-15 NATO reporting name: Flanker-X2 , also known as Flying Shark , is a 4th generation, twin-jet, all-weather, carrier-based fighter aircraft in development by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and the 601 Institute for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy's aircraft carriers.J-15: Single-seat variant.J-15B: Updated variant.J-15S: Two-seat variant, first flown in 2012.J-15D: Two-seat variant with EW pods and other electronic equipment installed and IRST sensor removedTechnical DataSpecificationsDetails View