What's new

Shein: China fashion giant faces US calls for probe over Uyghur claims

aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,529
2
7,866
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Shein: China fashion giant faces US calls for probe over Uyghur claims​

    • Published
      2 days ago
Share
The Shein logo on a storefront
IMAGE SOURCE, GETTY IMAGES
By Mariko Oi
Business reporter

A group of US lawmakers has called for Chinese fast fashion brand Shein to be investigated over claims that Uyghur forced labour is used to make some of the clothes it sells.
The letter to the Wall Street watchdog comes amid expectations the firm may sell its shares in the US.
"We have zero tolerance for forced labour," Shein told the BBC.
The company also said that it currently has no plans for a listing on Wall Street.
The letter, which was signed by two dozen Republican and Democrat lawmakers, cited "credible allegations of utilising underpaid and forced labour".
It also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to force Shein to independently audit and verify "that the company does not use Uyghur forced labour", before it was allowed to sell shares in the US.
In response to the letter, Shein told the BBC: "We are committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws and regulations in each market we operate in."
"Our suppliers must adhere to a strict code of conduct that is aligned to the International Labour Organization's core conventions," it added.
Human rights groups and Western governments, including the US and UK, have accused China of forced labour and internment of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority.
In December 2020, research seen by the BBC showed that up to half a million people were being forced to pick cotton in Xinjiang. Beijing denies any rights abuses.
Some Western brands have removed Xinjiang cotton from their supply chains, and the US has passed new regulations on the import of goods from Xinjiang which require firms to prove they were not produced using forced labour.
Shein- which was founded in Nanjing, China in 2008 - is now headquartered in Singapore.
It has been winning over young shoppers in the US, UK and Europe by producing fast fashion even faster, and often at cheaper prices, than many of its rivals such as Boohoo or Asos.
It has collaborated with celebrities and influencers to build its online following, and in 2021, its mobile app briefly jumped ahead of Amazon on iOS and Android app charts as the most downloaded shopping app in the US.
Shein reportedly relies on thousands of third-party suppliers in China to produce batches of clothes, which it orders again if they perform well with customers.
In the past, the firm has faced allegations of poor working conditions where workers allegedly worked 75-hour weeks.

www.bbc.co.uk

Shein: China fashion giant faces US calls for probe over Uyghur claims

Lawmakers demand an investigation into the Chinese fashion giant's alleged links to forced labour
www.bbc.co.uk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese shopping app Temu wows US amid TikTok fears
Replies
2
Views
235
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
beijingwalker
“Marketed by China” is on the rise, disrupting US retail landscape
Replies
8
Views
262
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The other Chinese apps taking the US and UK by storm
Replies
8
Views
296
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Nan Yang
Shein: The secretive Chinese brand dressing Gen Z By Lora Jones
Replies
2
Views
556
Stranagor
Stranagor
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s Big Troubles: Its Days As Global Go-To Manufacturer May Be Coming To An End
Replies
0
Views
8
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom