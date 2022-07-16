What's new

Sheikh Rashid urges establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls and prove 'impartiality'

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Saturday asked the "establishment" to "stay away" from the upcoming by-polls in Punjab and prove their "impartiality".

"I want to discuss something important with the establishment. Tomorrow is a very important day. I have never seen such an election in the country's history. I want to request them to stay away from the elections. The nation will not tolerate any rigging or ghunda gardi (thuggery)," he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"The establishment would have to prove its impartiality in tomorrow's by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats," he added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548176894532603905
www.dawn.com

Rana Sanaulllah warns Imran, party workers to refrain from disrupting by-polls by "inciting riots or violence".
www.dawn.com
 

