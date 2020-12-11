Sheikh Rashid made interior minister as federal cabinet sees another reshuffle

PM shuffles the cards, again | The Express Tribune Rashid put on helm of interior ministry amid PDM protests; Azam Swati, Ijaz Shah swap portfolios

In yet another reshuffle within the cabinet, key federal ministers have been assigned new portfolios on Friday.Interestingly, Shiekh Rashid Ahmed has now been given the portfolio of Minister for Interior. The Awami Muslim League chief was earlier the minister for railways.Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Counter-Narcotics Azam Khan has now been appointed as federal minister for railways.Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed has now been given the portfolio of federal minister for narcotics control.Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as a federal minister in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.On December 7, the IHC had ruled that special assistants and advisers to the prime minister were not members of the cabinet and therefore, cannot be part of cabinet proceedings.It is also reported that the premier is likely to also appoint Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan as federal ministers for six months as well.