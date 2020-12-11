What's new

Sheikh Rashid made interior minister as federal cabinet sees another reshuffle

NeonNinja

NeonNinja

FULL MEMBER
Aug 1, 2016
776
1
1,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In yet another reshuffle within the cabinet, key federal ministers have been assigned new portfolios on Friday.

Interestingly, Shiekh Rashid Ahmed has now been given the portfolio of Minister for Interior. The Awami Muslim League chief was earlier the minister for railways.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Counter-Narcotics Azam Khan has now been appointed as federal minister for railways.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed has now been given the portfolio of federal minister for narcotics control.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as a federal minister in an oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On December 7, the IHC had ruled that special assistants and advisers to the prime minister were not members of the cabinet and therefore, cannot be part of cabinet proceedings.

It is also reported that the premier is likely to also appoint Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan as federal ministers for six months as well.

tribune.com.pk

PM shuffles the cards, again | The Express Tribune

Rashid put on helm of interior ministry amid PDM protests; Azam Swati, Ijaz Shah swap portfolios
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,621
-1
2,789
Country
United States
Location
United States
Sheihk Rashid has been lobbying for this ministry for a while now, seems as if he has won out which means he is gaining more influence.

Good. He is one of the most nationalistic politicians right now. Dont forget his role in the Pakistan Defence Movement years ago along with Hamid Gul.
 
xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,720
5
4,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In new emerging geopolitical scenarios, and especially India has crossed the line, we need a seasoned politician who has aggressive, long institutional memories and good coordination. I think Shaikh sb is the best person to fit in this role. Pakistan is changing its posture from defensive to aggressive. Pakistan Zindabad
 
Last edited:
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,140
108
16,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Right man for the right job, lmao. And I thought he was heavily underqualified for railway minister. :lol:

But I'm happy to see him get the ministry he has wanted since the election, and he'll be employed in a role that his fitting of his limited skills and intellect; hammering the opposition is the main motive here along with managing any unfolding threats of political crisis.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom