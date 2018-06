So only Mr. Nawaz Sharif is the culprit and all others are innocent(Musharraf, Imran Khan and now this guy). As an Indian being neutral to Pakistan politics, I can understand why our Supreme Court has always chosen not to cross the line, bifurcating the functions of different organs of the state and not to get involved in politics. Everybody does mistakes as it is human nature but the supreme court in Pakistan is repeatedly showing that they are biased towards one particular person. If these types of judgement comes from supreme court of India surely our democracy will also suffer. So thank God our Supreme Court is neutral in power politics.

Click to expand...