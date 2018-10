Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan requested overseas Pakistanis to contribute to dams fund, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday asked them to send gifts for the upgradation of the trains.Addressing a ceremony pertaining to inauguration of a Lahore-Faisalabad train, the minister urged Pakistani expats to send fog-safety equipment, which are used internationally to prevent accidents and delays during dense fog.With the start of winter, fog starts rolling in almost across the country, affecting the visibility of signals which ultimately pushes the loco pilots to reduce the speed of the train at every signal and crossing.Effort are being made to offer better facilities in the Pakistan Railways, he said, adding, “We cannot defeat India without improving the railways system.”Highlighting the significance of the railways, he termed trains the backbone of the multi-billion dollars’ project, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He vowed to expand the rail network all over the country.He also called for giving promotion to all employees of this department, adding that no one will be relocated or transferred.“We are working on WiFi and tracking facility,” he told media.Today, the railways minister inaugurated train 119/Up-120/Down Faisalabad non-stop between Lahore and Faisalabad at Lahore Railway Station. It consists of air-conditioned and economy class wagons.It will leave Lahore at 8am and reach Faisalabad in two hours at 10am. In the afternoon, the train will leave Faisalabad at 2:30pm and reach Lahore at 4:30pm.The Economy class fare is 190 rupees, AC Standard 400 rupees and AC Parlour class fare is 500 rupees.