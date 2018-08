i am not patwari and always stand firm when self respect is considered.it is our firm belief that qadiyanis are kafir and their is no doubt about this but these people like sheikh Rasheed are only using religious cause for political gains and in reality they have no concern about Islam.you have wrong perception and every one who criticize politician you like seems to you as patwari .you should come out of narrow mindness and take broad picture of things.

Click to expand...